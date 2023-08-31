FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of dry weather before a few storms return this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One more day of dry and still hot weather is ahead Friday before some changes occur by the weekend. The morning hours will remain cool with temps falling down into the low 70′s to start our Friday away from the coast. Some areas north of I-10 could even see readings in the 60′s!

A dry and hot day is ahead Friday. (KPLC)

Once the sun comes up, another quick warm up will take place with highs back in the mid/upper 90′s. Not much rain is expected once again, though increased humidity may finally return by the evening as winds begin to shift to the south.

The drought has only continued to worsen with most of SWLA in the highest category on the drought monitor. (KPLC)

The downside to the drier air is of course the increased fire danger. With breezy winds in the afternoon gusting up to 20 mph and the ground quickly drying back out after our small rain totals, a Red Flag Warning continues for Thursday as well. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

A disturbance will move to our west this weekend, allowing for a few afternoon showers and storms to develop. (KPLC)

By the weekend, we may finally see a return of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An upper-level low pressure system will move across the area, and end up to our west by the late part of the weekend. Combined with increasing moisture from the gulf. That could set the stage for scattered showers and storms in the afternoons. Right now, neither day looks like a washout. Instead, they should resemble more of a typical summer afternoon where it will be good to have an indoor alterative of any rain heads your way. Of course, any rain helps with the drought situation.

In the tropics, Idalia made landfall as a major hurricane in the Florida big bend but has weakened into a remnant low off the Carolinas. Some redevelopment is possible in the Atlantic, but of course would not impact SWLA. We’re also watching a few other areas including Hurricane Franklin, newly formed (and likely short-lived) Tropical Storm Jose) and other waves but nothing is expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.