First Alert Forecast: Cooler mornings stay dry a day or two longer as fire risk remains high

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dry air remains in place across SWLA, with no changes ahead for Thursday.

Similar conditions are on tap for our Wednesday as a northerly breeze continues across our area with very little change to the short term forecast. High temperatures will be returning to the upper 90′s during the afternoon, with relative humidity all the way down to 20% for some. This is helping to make it much more comfortable outside, especially in the mornings. However, it is also aggravating the continued fire danger across our region.

A few clouds will be around this afternoon as temps push the upper 90's (KPLC)

The downside to the drier air is of course the increased fire danger. With breezy winds in the afternoon gusting up to 20 mph and the ground quickly drying back out after our small rain totals, a Red Flag Warning continues for Thursday as well. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Dry air remains in place across our area (KPLC)

Thursday and Friday will see the humidity levels much lower which means morning low temperatures will be able to cool off some. Dry air heats up much quicker however, so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again especially north of I-10. Morning lows could reach the upper 60s to low 70s the next few mornings.

Upper-level low pressure will approach over the weekend, bringing some limited rain chances (KPLC)

By the weekend, we may finally see a return of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An upper-level low pressure system will move down from the north. Combined with increasing moisture from the gulf. That could set the stage for higher rain chances once again. So stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the Labor Day weekend.

In the tropics, Idalia made landfall as a major hurricane in the Florida big bend, and is moving into the Atlantic on Thursday. We’re also watching a few other areas plus Tropical Depression 11 and Hurricane Franklin, but nothing is expected to impact SWLA. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

