50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

CALCASIEU WILDFIRES: Fires continue near J. Clophus Road and near Niblett’s Bluff

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A wildfire burns Wednesday near J. Clophus Road in Westlake.
A wildfire burns Wednesday near J. Clophus Road in Westlake.

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Wildfires continue to burn east of J. Clophus Road between Westlake and Sulphur and off of Wright Road in Niblett’s Bluff.

Chief Tom Berry, of Ward 7 Fire, says the Niblett’s Bluff fire started Sunday. Although it continues to burn, it is contained.

Similarly, the fire near J. Clophus Road is burning, but remains contained, Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said. The fire is surrounded by railroad tracks to the east, the Sabine River Authority diversion canal to the south, J. Clophus Road to the west and a firebreak to the north.

The fire has burned itself out south to the diversion canal and east to the railroad tracks, Duff said.

Today, with the wind blowing northwest, firefighters are keeping a close on J. Clophus Road, Duff said. Firefighters check the situation every two hours and are paying close attention to J. Clophus Road today because of the wind direction.

Forestry came in to help Wednesday, using their dozers to help with the firebreaks.

Firefighters also dropped about 15,000 gallons of water to the west, by J. Clophus Road.

Firefighters are ready to work the road against any flames that might try to jump the road, Duff said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory in effect as Town of Welsh restores water service
McNeese Spotlight: Career Expo and Internship Soiree
McNeese Spotlight: Career Expo and Internship Soiree
Pitkin Fire August 30, 2023
Gov. Edwards announces FEMA’s approval of federal grant to help Vernon, Rapides parishes
TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Crews work to secure dozer lines
TIGER ISLAND FIRE UPDATE: Crews work to secure dozer lines