CALCASIEU WILDFIRES: Fires continue near J. Clophus Road and near Niblett’s Bluff

A wildfire burns Wednesday near J. Clophus Road in Westlake.

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Wildfires continue to burn east of J. Clophus Road between Westlake and Sulphur and off of Wright Road in Niblett’s Bluff.

Chief Tom Berry, of Ward 7 Fire, says the Niblett’s Bluff fire started Sunday. Although it continues to burn, it is contained.

Similarly, the fire near J. Clophus Road is burning, but remains contained, Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said. The fire is surrounded by railroad tracks to the east, the Sabine River Authority diversion canal to the south, J. Clophus Road to the west and a firebreak to the north.

The fire has burned itself out south to the diversion canal and east to the railroad tracks, Duff said.

Today, with the wind blowing northwest, firefighters are keeping a close on J. Clophus Road, Duff said. Firefighters check the situation every two hours and are paying close attention to J. Clophus Road today because of the wind direction.

Forestry came in to help Wednesday, using their dozers to help with the firebreaks.

Firefighters also dropped about 15,000 gallons of water to the west, by J. Clophus Road.

Firefighters are ready to work the road against any flames that might try to jump the road, Duff said.

