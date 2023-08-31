50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil advisory issued in Vinton

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Vinton has issued a boil advisory for some residents due to low pressure after a water main break.

Residents in the following areas should boil water before use until further notice:

  • 100 through 1000 blocks of East Street
  • 600 through 1000 blocks of Industrial Street
  • 1200 block of Short Street
  • North Street
  • Emma Street
  • Kathy Street
  • Tim Street
  • Kenneth Street
  • Walter Road
  • Parish Road
  • Crain Road
  • Murphy Drive.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Driver dies in head-on crash near DeQuincy
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Thursday night
Wildfire on J. Clophus Road continues to burn on Aug. 31, 2023.
CALCASIEU WILDFIRES: Fires continue near J. Clophus Road and near Niblett’s Bluff
CALCASIEU WILDFIRES: Fires continue near J. Clophus Road and near Niblett’s Bluff
A sink runs water to prevent a busted pipe as temperatures begin to warm.
Water shutoff planned for Lake Arthur Thursday night