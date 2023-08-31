Boil advisory issued in Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Vinton has issued a boil advisory for some residents due to low pressure after a water main break.

Residents in the following areas should boil water before use until further notice:

100 through 1000 blocks of East Street

600 through 1000 blocks of Industrial Street

1200 block of Short Street

North Street

Emma Street

Kathy Street

Tim Street

Kenneth Street

Walter Road

Parish Road

Crain Road

Murphy Drive.

