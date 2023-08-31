Boil advisory issued in Vinton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Vinton has issued a boil advisory for some residents due to low pressure after a water main break.
Residents in the following areas should boil water before use until further notice:
- 100 through 1000 blocks of East Street
- 600 through 1000 blocks of Industrial Street
- 1200 block of Short Street
- North Street
- Emma Street
- Kathy Street
- Tim Street
- Kenneth Street
- Walter Road
- Parish Road
- Crain Road
- Murphy Drive.
