50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Two in custody as authorities investigate near Peridot Lane in Moss Bluff

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says two men are currently in custody as they investigate near a residence on Peridot Lane in Moss Bluff today, August 31.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the men were taken into custody as authorities investigate the theft of a 4-wheeler as well as other possible thefts.

KPLC will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

New Step Outreach providing fire relief supplies
New Step Outreach providing fire relief supplies
Tropical Storm Idalia
Idalia losing strength as it moves out into the Atlantic
A few clouds will be around this afternoon as temps push the upper 90's
First Alert Forecast: Cooler mornings stay dry a day or two longer as fire risk remains high
SWLA Arrest Report - August 30, 2023