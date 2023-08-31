Two in custody as authorities investigate near Peridot Lane in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says two men are currently in custody as they investigate near a residence on Peridot Lane in Moss Bluff today, August 31.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the men were taken into custody as authorities investigate the theft of a 4-wheeler as well as other possible thefts.

KPLC will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

