50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Texans place offensive lineman Green on injured reserve, ending the 2021 first-round pick’s season

The Houston Texans placed offensive linemen Kenyon Green on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the second-year player’s season
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green(KBTX)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans placed offensive linemen Kenyon Green on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the second-year player’s season.

Green injured his left shoulder in Houston's final preseason game against New Orleans on Sunday night. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Green played in 15 games with 14 starts as a rookie last season.

He was expected to start on an offensive line starring left tackle Laremy Tunsil to help protect new quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was the second overall pick in this year's draft.

Green joined the Texans after a stellar career at Texas A&M where he earned All-America honors in 2020 and 2021 and freshman All-America honors in 2019.

To address Green's injury, the Texans traded for Pittsburgh offensive lineman Kendrick Green on Tuesday. Houston sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Steelers in the deal.

Kendrick Green was a third-round pick in 2021 and played 15 games at center as a rookie. But he fell down the depth chart last season and was inactive for every game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Houston Texans
Rookies Stroud, Anderson should make Texans better, but Houston still far from contending
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are ready to try again in pursuit of a Super Bowl trip
Logo
Luka Doncic, Mavericks to play preseason game against Real Madrid
Logo
Mavericks waive JaVale McGee a year after signing him to be their starting center