SWLA Arrest Report - August 29, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 29, 2023.

Mia Desire Alegria, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Christie Gail Boudreaux, 45, Bazile: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Kameron Deshon Washington, 19, Houston, TX: Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency; contempt of court.

Jaylon Jamar Blair, 21, Lake Charles: Must signal while turning; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Dustin Paul Courmier, 32, Vinton: Attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Lakeyn D. Ancelet, 29, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Jessy Lee Binegar, 30, Vinton: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; attempted theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Brian Anthony Babineaux, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Joseph Sonier, 25, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

