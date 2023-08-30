Resources for Tiger Island Fire victims

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - For those affected by the Tiger Island Wildfire continuing to burn in Beauregard Parish, we’ve compiled a list of resources available.

KPLC will continue to update this post. If you have any resources you’d like added, email us at news@kplctv.com.

Meals

Red Cross, who provided shelter to evacuees at First United Methodist Church in DeRidder, is giving out a case of water and bagged meals to families as they leave to return home.

Catholic Charities of SWLA is providing assistance with case management and food distribution. For those who have lost frozen food, they may be able to help. For more information, CLICK HERE.

A Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief feeding unit is set up at the Beauregard Baptist Association (735 West Drive, DeRidder) and is providing meals for all first responders, linemen, forestry, evacuees at the Red Cross Center and they can deliver where needed for volunteers working the fires. Call the BBA office at 337-202-4043 for more information. Check back Friday for meal times.

The Church International - Rosepine has been providing meals for those affected by the fire and first responders in Beauregard and Vernon parishes. Follow the church page for updates for this meal outreach. Check back for future meal times.

The Market on Mahlon Street vendors have been feeding those impacted as well as first responders. Follow the market page to follow their meal updates.

Donations

New Step Outreach is giving out new clothing, home goods, bedding, toys and small appliances at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31. They will be handing out free supplies while they last at 2154 Hwy. 171 in DeRidder.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana has a fire fund where they are collecting money to assist those affected.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says Catholic Charities will be handling private donations of money and food along with distribution of food. They can be contacted at (337) 419-4393.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched a Fire Relief Fund to support individuals and families who have been affected by the fires in Beauregard Parish. 100% of the proceeds will be directed to distributing these funds to the community and assisting firefighters. Donations can be made on their website HERE or by texting FIRESWLA to 40403.

The United Way is also working with any organization or company that wishes to make an in-kind donation to these communities. If you would like to make an in-kind donation you can fill out an online form HERE.

Elite Window Tinting is taking donations for first responders outside Stine’s on Nelson Road in Lake Charles.

Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe says they have all the supplies they’ll need for now but will let people know if they start to get low again.

Dewith Carrier State Representative District 32 is collecting donations of Liquid IV Hydration packets to distribute to first responders and volunteers in Beauregard Parish. If you can help, contact the district office at 318-335-0206 and arrangements will be made to pick up the donations.

New Step Outreach, DeRidder, has been making and distributing snack kits for first responders. Contact the organization for more information, 337-226-5602.

Water, Gatorade and non-perishable snacks for first responders can be dropped off at the Westside Fire Station in DeRidder, 102 Wilson Street. Firefighters will get it to the areas in need. This is to limit the traffic in and around the response area.

Evacuee Info

The American Red Cross is set up at the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Shirley St., DeRidder, with some cots if people need to evacuate. For more information, call the church office at 337-463-4491.

Dry Creek Baptist Camp, 8237 La. 113, is taking in people who need to evacuate. They have lodging and meals. First responders can also go there to cool off, if need be. Call the camp if you have questions, 337-495-3222.

First Baptist Church on the east side of DeRidder is also serving as a shelter for those who need to evacuate.

The Beauregard Covered Arena is being evacuated and animals are being accepted at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, BPSO said.

The Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds will not be taking in animals as they are at full capacity. If you need to contact management call 337-396-7715 or 337-375-2028.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Animal Control has availability in their new facility if someone should need to house pets there. For more information, call 337-460-5511. The facility is located at 412 Bolivar Bishop Drive. You may also call if you need assistance with evacuating your pets.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed to Singer and Merryville residents that if livestock wanders onto their property and they have the ability to safely keep them, they ask that they please do so and notify the sheriff’s office. Officials said it is likely they had to be “turned out” because of the fire.

Related Information

LDAF offering reward for info on anyone starting forest fire

Replacement SNAP Benefits

Firefighters explain how they stay healthy while fighting wildfires

Homes damaged in Tiger Island Fire; approx. 20 structures burned

Nursing home residents from Beauregard Parish evacuated to Sabine Parish due to ongoing wildfires

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.