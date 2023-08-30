National Fire Task Force explains science behind containing Tiger Island Fire

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Many may be wondering exactly how you fight a fire as big as the Tiger Island wildfire. 7NEWS asked the “Red Team” about some of the tactics used to help battle the flames.

It’s not as simple as just pouring water on the flames to stop the blaze of the Tiger Island Fire.

“So if you can imagine a campfire and you took maybe your water bottle and poured it on that campfire, it wouldn’t be enough water to put it out. There’s too much fuel,” Vicki Edge of the Southern Area Red Team said.

The extreme drought conditions, winds, and even debris from Hurricane Laura add more layers to putting an end to this fire.

“We talk about the different types of fuels out there that’s going to burn whether that be grass like flashy (light) fuels or the heavy timber that would be the heavy fuels,” Edge said. “So Laura, when she comes through and she damages the timber she adds the heavy fuels to the ground which is normal just grass.”

The Southern Area Red Team is a national fire task force. Edge said with a fire of this magnitude, it takes a lot to put out and even contain, calling for more than just boots on the ground with the use of aircraft to drop water and dozers to create fire lines or breaks.

Bulldozers are digging up dirt to hinder the fire’s fuel source and hopefully stop the fire from spreading.

“The idea is that the dozer blades or the tractor plow is going to dig up dirt,” Edge said. “Dirt doesn’t burn so that’s going to impede and stop the fire.”

She explained it’s the dry conditions that are proving to be a difficult fight.

By measuring with the Keetch Byram Drought Index, we’re able to determine how dry the ground is by measuring the moisture in the top eight inches of the soil.

“The driest of dry, desert dry is 800, and right now we’re at 790,” Edge said.

As the Tiger Island Fire remains the largest wildfire in the state, we’ve learned more than 1,000 people are involved in helping fight this fire.

Fire officials don’t have an estimate as to when the Tiger Island Fire will stop burning, but they say ultimately a substantial amount of rain is needed.

