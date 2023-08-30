LEGAL CORNER: What resources are available to employees exposed to asbestos?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: Hello, I work for a company where myself and other employees have been exposed to asbestos. We are now all concerned of our exposure and what this may lead to. Please, if you have any advice or have any resources to share, it would be greatly appreciated?

ANSWER: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) ensures safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance. Some of the workplace issues addressed by OSHA are Drinking Water, Restroom Use, Sanitation, Hazardous Chemicals, Personal Protective Equipment and many others are listed on their website as well as contact information and how to file a complaint. Start with them and they will direct you through the process.

QUESTION: These wildfires and droughts are affecting everything, including the animals. They are also trying to find a cool place to survive from the heat and vegetation for food and also the places where we fish, the water is drying up. What is being done to assist the farmers and animal owners? We can all expect food prices to increase as well because of all of this.

ANSWER: When we think of Disaster Assistance, sometimes we forget about the loss of or detriment to the animals.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 authorized the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). It covers losses due to an eligible adverse weather or loss condition, including blizzards, disease (including cattle tick fever), water shortages and wildfires, as determined by the Secretary. ELAP covers losses that are not covered under other disaster assistance programs.

In response to ongoing drought conditions across the U.S., the USDA expanded ELAP to help drought-stricken ranchers cover above-normal costs of hauling water and feed or hauling livestock to forage other feeding locations. ELAP livestock and feed hauling assistance was retroactive for 2021 and is available for losses in subsequent years.

For concerns about your pets, you should contact your local Animal Control Department in your parish.

The Calcasieu Parish Animal Control & Protection Department, located in Lake Charles is an animal shelter that provides temporary housing and care for stray, unwanted, and owner-relinquished animals, including dogs and cats in Calcasieu Parish. A wide range of additional services may also be offered by the Calcasieu Parish Animal Control & Protection Department.

Please take care of the pets during this season of heat, drought and wildfires.

