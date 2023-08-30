50/50 Thursdays
Introducing the Touchdown Live Pregame Show from the Sonic Game of the Week

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - High school football is officially back in Louisiana, and with it, so is Touchdown Live, and for 2023 we’re introducing the Touchdown Live Pregame Show!

Each week the 7 Sports team will be live at five from that week’s Sonic Game of the Week where we will preview the game, take a look at storylines, and talk to both head coaches live on set, plus talk about what to expect later that night on Touchdown Live.

For week one we’re heading to Jerry Simmons Memorial Stadium at Jennings High School where the Bulldogs are set to host the Leesville Wampus Cats! Jennings Head Coach Bret Fuselier and Leesville Head Coach Robert Causey will join Matthew Travis and Justin Margolius on set to talk about their week one matchup, just two hours before the game begins.

Be sure to tune in each Monday at 10 p.m. to find out who each week’s Sonic Game of the Week is, and where we’ll be heading for that week’s pregame show!

