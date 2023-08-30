Idalia weakening as it moves toward the Carolinas and the Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Idalia is starting to weakening post-landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida, now a tropical storm with winds up to 70 mph as of 4 PM Thursday. Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach, Florida as a category three hurricane with winds around 125 mph. The hurricane peaked as a category four a few hours before landfall.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Idalia will be continue to be pushed northeast and then eastward into the Atlantic as an upper level trough of low pressure pushes farther south over Southwest Louisiana. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and some storm surge will continue to present concerns as it moves into the Carolinas late Wednesday where tropical storm warnings are in effect.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Idalia will have no direct impacts on our weather in Southwest Louisiana. However it helped to pull a cold front through Tuesday and that brought lower humidity to our area which will remain through Thursday. This would normally be good, but this will add to the already high fire danger.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The rest of the tropics are pretty busy as well. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Franklin is still slowly weakening as it moves north and then turns eastward; it pass between the eastern United States and Bermuda, though some impacts are possible on the island

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

We’re watching an area off the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to move off the coast in the next day or two, it could develop as it moves northwestward. Additionally, there is tropical depression 11 in the upper central Atlantic, and the remains of Gert that have a small chance to regenerate, but conditions are expected to become less favorable for their development.

