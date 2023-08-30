Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida as a major hurricane with life-threatening winds and extreme storm surge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen nearing landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida as a major hurricane with winds up to 120 Mph. As of the 2:00 AM advisory, it was just under 90 miles west southwest of Cedar Key and quickly moving north.

Idalia will be pushed more northeast and eastward as an upper level trough of low pressure pushes farther south over Southwest Louisiana. Idalia is essentially locked in for a landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida where there is drastically less population than farther south, bringing life threatening winds and extreme flooding. This region is very susceptible to severe storm surge flooding due to the waters of Apalachee Bay being very shallow, and could see inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level between the Wakulla/Jefferson County line and Yankeetown. Storm surge flooding is likely to occur to a lesser degree as far south as Fort Myers, this is due to shallow shelf waters offshore and the bays and harbors will be aligned with southwesterly winds behind the storm. The west coast of Florida has a very slow slope to the ocean floor, very similar to our area here in Southwest Louisiana, and this is why we are prone to major surges too.

Idalia will have no direct impacts on our weather in Southwest Louisiana. However it helped to pull a cold front through Tuesday and that brought lower humidity to our area which will remain through Thursday. This would normally be good, but this will add to the already high fire danger.

The rest of the tropics are pretty busy as well. Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Franklin is still slowly weakening as it moves north and then turns eastward; it pass between the eastern United States and Bermuda, though some impacts are possible on the island.

We’re watching an area off the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to move off the coast in the next day or two, it could develop as it moves northwestward. Additionally, there is tropical depression 11 in the upper central Atlantic, and the remains of Gert that have a small chance to regenerate, but conditions are expected to become less favorable for their development.

