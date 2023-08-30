Governor to update public on ongoing wildfire threat in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will update the public about the ongoing wildfire threat in Louisiana during a news conference Wednesday, August 30.

The news conference is expected to start around 10:30 a.m. and will also include updates from Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain and other officials.

The wildfire threat is still a huge concern. The Tigers Island Fire in Beauregard Parish has been burning for about a week. Officials have said it’s one of the largest wildfires ever recorded in Louisiana history.

Officials said the Tiger Island Fire doubled in size over the weekend to 33,000 acres. And while some areas received rain recently, leaders said it did little to help the situation.

Members of the public are also being reminded about the burn ban. The burn ban prohibits all private burning in Louisiana until further notice. Click here for more about the burn ban.

