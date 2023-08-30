50/50 Thursdays
Float to showcase La. culture in Rose Bowl Parade for 3rd year


Rendering of Louisiana float in 2024 Rose Bowl Parade(Louisiana Office of Tourism)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A float will showcase Louisiana’s unique culture during the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade for the third year in a row.

The 2024 float will include a fleur de lis, larger than life Mardi Gras jester, and second-line inspired umbrellas.

“Louisiana loves a parade, so what better way to invite visitors to come experience our state than to join us for Mardi Gras – our biggest and most famous celebration,” said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Nungesser.

There will also be mid-parade entertainment that highlights Louisiana, officials said. However, they have not yet released specific details about what the entertainment will include.

Louisiana also sponsored floats during the 2022 and 2023 Rose Bowl Parades. Officials said the floats generated about $39 million in media advertising value.

The overall theme for the 2023 parade is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” The parade will be broadcast live on January 1, 2024.

For information about how you can participate in decorating the 2024 float, click here.

