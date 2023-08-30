FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The dry air stays in place at least through Friday as does the fire risk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A push of drier air has took place across the region Wednesday, and no changes to that are ahead Thursday either. This means we repeat pretty much the same exact conditions Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will return to the upper 90′s during the afternoon with very low humidity. On one hand, this will continue to make it feel relatively comfortable outside. On the other, this will only continue the fire danger across SWLA.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The downside to the drier air is of course the increased fire danger. With breezy winds in the afternoon and the ground quickly drying back out after our small rain totals, a Red Flag Warning has returned for the day. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Thursday and Friday will see the humidity levels much lower which means morning low temperatures will be able to cool off some. Dry air heats up much quicker however, so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again especially north of I-10. Morning lows could reach the upper 60s to low 70s the next few mornings.

By the weekend, we may finally see a return of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An upper-level low pressure system will move down from the north. Combined with increasing moisture from the gulf. That could set the stage for higher rain chances once again. So stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the Labor Day weekend.

In the tropics, Idalia made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in the Florida big bend, and will move into the Atlantic on Wednesday. We’re also watching a few other areas plus Tropical Depression 11, but nothing is expected to impact SWLA. Click here for more information on the hurricane center.

