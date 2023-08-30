50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The dry air stays in place at least through Friday as does the fire risk

Hot, dry weather continues through Friday and so will the fire danger.
By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A push of drier air has took place across the region Wednesday, and no changes to that are ahead Thursday either. This means we repeat pretty much the same exact conditions Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will return to the upper 90′s during the afternoon with very low humidity. On one hand, this will continue to make it feel relatively comfortable outside. On the other, this will only continue the fire danger across SWLA.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The downside to the drier air is of course the increased fire danger. With breezy winds in the afternoon and the ground quickly drying back out after our small rain totals, a Red Flag Warning has returned for the day. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Thursday and Friday will see the humidity levels much lower which means morning low temperatures will be able to cool off some. Dry air heats up much quicker however, so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again especially north of I-10. Morning lows could reach the upper 60s to low 70s the next few mornings.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By the weekend, we may finally see a return of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. An upper-level low pressure system will move down from the north. Combined with increasing moisture from the gulf. That could set the stage for higher rain chances once again. So stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the Labor Day weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

In the tropics, Idalia made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in the Florida big bend, and will move into the Atlantic on Wednesday. We’re also watching a few other areas plus Tropical Depression 11, but nothing is expected to impact SWLA. Click here for more information on the hurricane center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
Idalia weakening as it moves toward the Carolinas and the Atlantic
Hot, dry weather continues through Friday and so will the fire danger.
KPLC Live at Five - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Afternoon temperatures will be dry but close to triple digits for some with plenty of sunshine
First Alert Forecast: “Cooler” dry weather for SWLA, fire danger increased with gusty winds
A dry and breezy day is ahead, meaning a risk for fires still will be present this afternoon.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast