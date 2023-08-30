First Alert Forecast: “Cooler” dry weather for SWLA, fire danger increased with gusty winds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Less humid and breezy conditions have settled into southwest Louisiana, which while comfortable add to the fire danger.

A trough of upper level low pressure has been pushing south into our area behind a weak cold front now situated mostly over the gulf. A northerly breeze behind the front is steadily bringing dry air into the area, keeping the humidity lower and much more comfortable. Highs for the day will be in the middle to upper 90′s with the dry air able to heat much faster under sunny conditions. It is still Louisiana in August however, and actual temperatures will be close to triple digits for some with plenty of sunshine, so remember to stay hydrated.

Afternoon temperatures will be dry but close to triple digits for some with plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

The downside to the drier air is of course an increased fire danger. With winds gusting up to 20 mph at times and the ground quickly drying back out after our small rain totals, a Red Flag Warning has returned for the day. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Thursday and Friday will see the humidity levels much lower which means morning low temperatures will be able to cool off some. Dry air heats up much quicker however, so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again especially north of I-10. Morning lows could reach the upper 60s to low 70s the next few mornings.

Northerly winds will keep us drier through Friday (KPLC)

By the weekend the dry air should be replaced by more humid air and that should allow a few isolated showers to return on a daily basis. Still some uncertainty on that part of the forecast, so if you are making outdoor plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend continue to monitor our forecast for updates.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

