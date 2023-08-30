Westlake wildfire flares up again

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters continue to monitor a wildfire burning on J. Clophus Road.

The fire, which started on Sunday, was nearly extinguished the following day, but has since gained new life.

Viewers have reached out, saying they are seeing smoke today, Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said.

Duff said the conditions are right today for the fire, which is why it has flared up again.

The fire is deep in the woods, Duff said.

The fire is burning south toward the Sabine River Authority diversion canal today. Firefighters hope to keep the fire from burning west and north. The fire burned east to the railroad tracks, where it ran out of fuel.

Now firefighters are working to cut fire breaks to contain it and “keep it to one plot.”

“We’re there to make sure it doesn’t jump,” Duff said. “It’s gonna run out or stuff to burn or it’s going to rain.”

Bulldozers worked into the night Tuesday cutting fire breaks, and Louisiana Forestry is expected to bring at least one other bulldozer today to help.

Like other firefighters have said, remaining debris from hurricanes Laura and Delta are adding fuel to the fire.

“Absolutely, there’s been some spots where got dozers in there and they couldn’t do anything,” Duff said. “Trees were twisted into pretzel knots.”

The wildfire on Sasol property is “no risk whatsoever,” he said. It burned itself out at the property’s fence line.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.