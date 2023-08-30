EBR Schools employee accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student, school officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Belaire High School employee has been terminated after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System.

School officials said they were notified about the allegations on Tuesday, August 29. Officials added that human resources department leaders immediately notified the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with a Title IX representative.

According to school officials, the employee was terminated due to the nature of the allegations and evidence presented.

The name of the employee was not released.

Counselors will be provided on campus to assist any students in need.

