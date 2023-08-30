50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

EBR Schools employee accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student, school officials say

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Belaire High School employee has been terminated after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System.

School officials said they were notified about the allegations on Tuesday, August 29. Officials added that human resources department leaders immediately notified the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with a Title IX representative.

According to school officials, the employee was terminated due to the nature of the allegations and evidence presented.

The name of the employee was not released.

Counselors will be provided on campus to assist any students in need.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Bel Oil Road closed north of Bayou Blue Bridge for emergency repairs.
Bel Oil Road closed north of Bayou Blue Bridge for emergency repairs
Drone video shows Tiger Island Fire continuing to burn
Resources for Tiger Island Fire victims
TIGER ISLAND WILDFIRE: Containment efforts continue
TIGER ISLAND WILDFIRE: Fire pushing wild animals into town of Merryville
Firefighters continue to monitor wildfire on J. Clophus Road in Westlake.
Westlake wildfire flares up again