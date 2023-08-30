50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Animal Services sees increased concern for pets’ welfare in heat

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Have you ever passed a dog chained up outside or in questionable conditions and wondered if there was anything you could do for it?

Calcasieu Parish Animals Services reports an increase in calls regarding animal welfare, especially dogs, as temperatures remain near triple digits. The department calls it a condition check.

“Whether a citizen calls and is worried on the condition or state an animal is being kept in, they will call us, and we will send an office out to check conditions,” Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center manager Claire Terracina said.

What are the rules when it comes to having a dog outside?

“So, animals need to have proper shelter, which is a doghouse,” Terracina said. “We really recommend them being in the shade if possible, and they have to have water at all times. They also need to be kept on a two-point tether, not a single-point, or in a fenced-in yard.”

Terracina said they try to educate the public when a call is made, and oftentimes, issues are resolved quickly.

“But, after a certain amount of time, if the problem is fixed, then citations will have to be written,” Terracina said.

She also said it’s important to check on your pet throughout the day, making sure they are breathing fine, have clean water and check for warning signs that they might be overheating.

“Lots of panting, lethargic, just not acting normal,” Terracina said.

If you are concerned about an animal, you can call Calcasieu Parish Animal Services at 337-721-3730.

