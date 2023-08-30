Bookkeeper asks to avoid prison after stealing nearly $200,000 from women’s shelter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Should a bookkeeper have to spend time in jail for stealing from the women’s shelter?

A local state district judge judge sentenced her to be incarcerated but is now reconsidering.

When sentenced in April, Meaghan Boudreaux was given 30 days to get her affairs in order before reporting to serve three years in prison.

She was actually sentenced to ten years, and all but three were suspended, which means she serves three, and would then be on probation. She would only get more jail time if she violates the terms of her probation. But her attorney has asked Judge Robert Wyatt to reconsider because she has a child to care for. The judge asked La. Probation and Parole to study if home incarceration would be appropriate for Boudreaux. Her attorney says she’s a first offender.

But the prosecutor and the director of the Women’s Shelter are against home incarceration for Boudreaux.

“I’m adamantly opposed to that. I think the sentence that was given was already a little too lenient, but I respect the judge’s decision and I think he should maintain that sentence. From what I understand, you are ordered to stay at your home. You are allowed to go to work and church and that’s pretty much it”, said Calcasieu Assistant D.A. Conrad Huber.

“I don’t agree with it at all. Basically, that would mean she doesn’t have any punishment whatsoever, for stealing all the money,” said Kathy Manuel, executive director of the shelter which is called Oasis Safe Haven.

Plus, so far, Boudreaux has yet to pay back any money she stole.

“I just think it’s crazy people can steal hundreds of thousands of dollars and they don’t want to send them to jail,” said Manuel.

“She stole $181,779 from the Oasis women’s shelter and she did so during Hurricane Laura and when throughout the pendency of covid. This was really when the domestically abused women and the abused women in our parish are at their lowest,” said Huber.

Judge Wyatt suggested Boudreaux make some restitution before her next court date. He also said in court, he’s not sure he’s ever sentenced anyone to prison for theft.

The defense attorney said they will wait to comment until the judge rules. Boudreaux is to be back in court September 25th when Judge Wyatt may decide Boudreaux’s fate. The prosecutor says if she is given home incarceration, he will ask for an ankle monitor.

