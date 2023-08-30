Bel Oil Road closed north of Bayou Blue Bridge for emergency repairs

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Bel Oil Road closed Wednesday afternoon for emergency repairs immediately south of the Bayou Blue Bridge.

Parish officials ask residents living north of the Bayou Blue Bridge to make the necessary arrangements to get to their home.

Once the extent of the damage is known, the parish will release updates on how long the length of the closure will last.

