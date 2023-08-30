50/50 Thursdays
Ban on drones issued over fire area

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A ban on drones was issued by officials over the area of the Tiger Island Fire.

The ban on drones is included in the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR), which the Federal Aviation Administration says is necessary to protect aerial operations and effectively fight the wildfire.

Flying drones or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) withing or near wildfires without permission could cause injury or death to firefighters and hamper their ability to protect lives, property and natural cultural resources.

Fire managers must all suspend aerial firefighting until unauthorized UAS leave the area, allowing the fire to grow.

More information is available HERE.

