71-year-old Lake Charles man last seen on Aug. 3 still missing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a missing Lake Charles man last seen nearly a month ago.

Louisiana State Police Troop D issued a news release Tuesday stating assistance is still needed in finding Charles McAlister Jr., who was last seen at his home on Chenier Drive on Aug. 3.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lake Charles man. Charles McAlister Jr., 71, was last seen at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. He was wearing a white cap, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white New Balance tennis shoes. His vehicle was found in Cameron Parish on Friday and he was reported missing on Saturday. (KPLC)

Investigators believe McAlister, 71, left home without his wallet, phone, medicine or glasses. His truck was found damaged on Rutherford Beach the next day.

McAlister is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is around 5-foot-10 and weighs 155 pounds. He is missing his right middle finger.

LSP issued a Silver Alert for McAlister on Aug. 8 because he has a medical condition that may impair his memory and judgment. His family said he also needs medication for a heart condition.

Anyone with information that could help find McAlister is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3795 or dial 911.

