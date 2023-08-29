Will Wade previews upcoming basketball season and Tip-Off Celebration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Now that school is back in session so are sports! We’re speaking with Men’s Head Basketball Coach Will Wade this morning as the team prepares for their upcoming season.

The team is already doing morning workouts every few days to keep them sharp but their first official practice will be on Sept. 25.

The team will also have a Tip-Off Celebration on Sept. 21 which will include a dinner and an auction at the Legacy Center.

Tables are $1,000 and can be purchased HERE.

The Cowboys are nearing the completion of their 2023-24 schedule, which will be released in the coming weeks.

