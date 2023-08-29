Westlake Fire Department prepares for fire conditions on J. Clophus Road

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - After a woods fire burned over the weekend, the Westlake Fire Department has returned to J. Clophus Road to prepare for fire conditions tomorrow.

The fire department emphasized that no one is in danger and they are simply taking proactive measures.

7NEWS’ First Alert Forecast projects lower humidity in the coming days along with dry conditions which raises the fire danger even higher despite the recent rain in the area.

