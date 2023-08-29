50/50 Thursdays
Westlake Fire Department prepares for fire conditions on J. Clophus Road

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - After a woods fire burned over the weekend, the Westlake Fire Department has returned to J. Clophus Road to prepare for fire conditions tomorrow.

The fire department emphasized that no one is in danger and they are simply taking proactive measures.

7NEWS’ First Alert Forecast projects lower humidity in the coming days along with dry conditions which raises the fire danger even higher despite the recent rain in the area.

