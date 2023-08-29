Week One Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - High School Football is officially back as teams from all over Louisiana begin their seasons this week, and here in Southwest Louisiana all 29 of our teams are set to play on Thursday and Friday, and 12 of those games involve two local teams.

Thursday 8/31 Schedule:

North Central at Merryville Merrvyille 2022 record: 3-7 North Central 2022 record: 3-7 2022 Matchup: Merryville won 32-24

DeQuincy at Westlake Westlake 2022 record: 6-6 DeQuincy 2022 record: 2-8 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 46-14



Friday 9/1 Schedule:

GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Jennings Jennings 2022 record: 4-8 Leesville 2022 record: 10-3 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 25-7

Basile at Lake Arthur Lake Arthur 2022 record: 4-7 Basile 2022 record: 10-2 2022 Matchup: Basile won 35-12

Pickering at Elton Elton 2022 record: 5-5 Pickering 2022 record: 0-10 2022 Matchup: Elton won 42-12

Welsh at Kinder Kinder 2022 record: 2-8 Welsh 2022 record: 10-2 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 14-0

Barbe at LaGrange LaGrange 2022 record: 1-9 Barbe 2022 record: 5-5 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 49-12

Washington-Marion at Sulphur Sulphur 2022 record: 4-6 Washington-Marion 2022 record: 0-9 2022 Matchup: Sulphur won 42-7

Many at Sam Houston Sam Houston 2022 record: 4-6 Many 2022 record: 13-0 (won State Championship) 2022 Matchup: Many won 38-3

Iowa at Iota Iota 2022 record: 9-3 Iowa 2022 record: 27-8 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 27-8

Magnolia School of Excellence at Lake Charles College Prep Lake Charles College Prep 2022 record: 5-7 Magnolia School of Excellence 2022 record: 2-8 2022 Matchup: LCCP won 54-6

Oakdale at Vinton Vinton 2022 record: 1-8 Oakdale 2022 record: 7-4 Did not play in 2022

Hamilton Christian at Grand Lake Grand Lake 2022 record: 9-3 Hamilton Christian 2022 record: 0-10 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 52-6

Rosepine at East Beauregard East Beauregard 2022 record: 5-7 Rosepine 2022 record: 10-3 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 51-6

South Beauregard at DeRidder DeRidder 2022 record: 6-5 South Beauregard record: 3-7 2022 Matchup: Rosepine 48-7

St. Louis at Crowley St. Louis 2022 record: 9-3 Crowley 2022 record: 1-9 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 49-22

Oberlin at Pine Prairie Oberlin 2022 record: 8-4 Pine Prairie 2022 record: 0-10 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 34-13



