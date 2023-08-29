Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.
Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.
Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
