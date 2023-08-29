50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 28, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 28, 2023.

Johnkel Myleak Brand, 23, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; revocation of parole.

Shawn Howard Arabie, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI; driver must be licensed; careless operation.

Frankie Lennette Gaona, 21, Humble, TX: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gayle Dean Zunkel, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Allen Lebaron, 38, Sulphur: Identity theft worth $1,000 or more.

Terrance Emanuel Woodard, 58, Texas City, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Jacob Todd Dupuis, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jason Wayne Trahan, 39, Alexandria: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated assault with a firearm; forgery; bank fraud; theft under $25,000; exploitation of the infirm.

Chelsea Lauren Dickson, 34, Lake Charles: Mischief; burglary; trespassing; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grant Van Fairchild, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; trespassing; theft under $1,000.

Michael Wayne Pettifield Sr., 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Donavan Valliere, 39, Shreveport: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daqwon Lee Collier, 21, Many: Terrorizing; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 45, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Reagan Paul Granger, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have reflectors.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia set to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, could strengthen to a major hurricane
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: One more day of possible rain, but the fire danger remains high
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old man after he was ejected from the...
Port Barre man dies after being ejected from vehicle
Mobile home fire on Tarpon Drive
- clipped version