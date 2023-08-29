SWLA Arrest Report - August 28, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 28, 2023.

Johnkel Myleak Brand, 23, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; revocation of parole.

Shawn Howard Arabie, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI; driver must be licensed; careless operation.

Frankie Lennette Gaona, 21, Humble, TX: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gayle Dean Zunkel, 61, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Christopher Allen Lebaron, 38, Sulphur: Identity theft worth $1,000 or more.

Terrance Emanuel Woodard, 58, Texas City, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvements.

Jacob Todd Dupuis, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jason Wayne Trahan, 39, Alexandria: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated assault with a firearm; forgery; bank fraud; theft under $25,000; exploitation of the infirm.

Chelsea Lauren Dickson, 34, Lake Charles: Mischief; burglary; trespassing; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grant Van Fairchild, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; trespassing; theft under $1,000.

Michael Wayne Pettifield Sr., 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Donavan Valliere, 39, Shreveport: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daqwon Lee Collier, 21, Many: Terrorizing; entry on or remaining on places after being forbidden; resisting an officer.

Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 45, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Reagan Paul Granger, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycle must have reflectors.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

