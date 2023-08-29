SOWELA Spotlight: Manufacturing training opportunities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There are two top-notch training opportunities in the manufacturing industry coming up at SOWELA. Business developer Kylie Roussell joined us this morning to give us the details.

The two training programs are part of a collaboration with the Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana (MEP). SOWELA will host both training opportunities in September.

To sign up for the trainings, you can contact SOWELA’s Office of Workforce Solutions at (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu. For more information, visit www.sowela.edu/mep.

Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team

This training will be on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn the behaviors that help them become better teammates including:

Building trust

Mastering conflict

Achieving commitment

Embracing accountability

Focus on results

The program is $160 and includes a lunch, an assessment report, and an individualized workbook.

LEAN and Continuous Improvement Concepts Workshop

This training program will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This training focuses on increasing the productivity of an organization. Industry experts will be leading this interactive workshop and cover:

Visual management

Analyzing process flow

Impact of standardized work

Value stream

And more!

The cost of the training is $125 and includes a lunch.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.