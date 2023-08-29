50/50 Thursdays
Port Barre man dies after being ejected from vehicle

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old man after he was ejected from the vehicle, according to Louisiana State Police.

Si Gabriel Sonnier, 18, of Port Barre was a passenger in a 2015 Freightliner utility truck traveling west on LA 112 when it crashed on Monday, Aug. 28.

State police arrived at the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The initial investigation determined the truck approached an intersection when it drifted off the right edge of the road, LSP Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. The driver then overcorrected and the truck traveled across the left lane and overturned.

Sonnier was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries, Senegal said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

