One man’s trash pile allegedly becomes others’ nightmare

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -One man’s trash pile allegedly became others’ nightmare as flames spread through the Vernon Parish community of Providence last week.

Charred trees stand in sharp contrast against the sunny sky. The green is gone along stretches of roads in the rural community.

Several structures burned down-- all allegedly because a man started a trash fire during the burn ban.

Resident Justin Jardneaux says some people tried to keep it from spreading.

“They managed to get the fire knocked down some, but not entirely before it took out things and spread into the local woods as you see right here.”

The man who allegedly started the fire, Paul Nash is being held without bond. Charges against him include negligent arson which could result in three years in prison plus a fine.

Terry Lambright is the Vernon Parish District Attorney.

“One of the things my office is doing is taking very seriously anybody burning anything at this particular point in time or throwing cigarettes out. We want to protect the public; we need to protect people’s property. And we will be very aggressive in dealing with people that negligently, carelessly, or intentionally set fires under the current burn ban,” said Lambright.

Jardneaux says in the case of Providence, there was no stopping the fire.

“The fire had, the embers, wind was blowing toward the west, and it just took everything. They didn’t have time to remove anything or get anything out of there. By the time they found out the fire was on them, they had to leave. Everything was up in flames,” he said.

Firefighters and the public keep a watchful eye on areas that continue to smolder to prevent more pop-up fires and destruction.

Nash will have a hearing on September 12th to determine if bond should be set or whether he should continue to be held without bond. Residents say they are blessed no one was injured or killed.

