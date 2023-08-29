Oberlin residents unhappy with new speeding ordinance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You might be used to the old-fashioned way of getting a speeding ticket, where an officer pulls you over and writes you up. In Oberlin, there could be a video camera tracking you down the next time you are breaking the law. Some residents aren’t happy about the new city ordinance on speeding.

“We don’t have enough money to buy our groceries, feed our children, pay our bills, we’re managing but when you get a $300 ticket and you get it in the mail it just ruins your day for one thing. I just think if there is not going to have a officer working that, then they need to lower those prices,” Shelley Hamilton said.

Shelley Hamilton, a resident of Oberlin, said she is not happy with some of the aspects of the city’s new speed ordinance.

“Overall, the ordinance for speeding is good because it’s going to save someone’s life, but the way they’re doing it now, to me they need to go back and let the officers do that, I feel like they’re taking money away from the officers and their family by how they’re doing the ordinance now,” Hamilton said.

According to a statement given by Oberlin Mayor Larry Alexander, one officer is using a radar gun with a video recording device, to identify speeders throughout the town. If you’re caught, you’ll get a ticket in the mail. Although he didn’t give specifics, viewers tell us their tickets were more than 200 dollars. The mayor said there are extra fees associated with this because of the company used to process the payments.

“It needs to go to the person that was driving, that’s my opinion, and hiring a third party to do all of this, again that’s money that they could be paying to officers who deserve that. That upsets me really bad,” Hamilton said.

Dudley Schexneider said if he is not pulled over by law enforcement, he is not paying a ticket.

“Without the policeman stopping me they can forget it. They can send me to jail I’m not paying it. I’m not. They can do what they want, I’ll just sit in the jail for three meals a day. I don’t care if it’s hot,” he said.

The mayor said this does not prevent other police officers from giving tickets, and the money used will be towards getting the matching funds needed for large grants. He hopes eventually it’ll lead to the improvement of roads and other infrastructure in the town.

The full statement from Mayor Alexander can be found below:

In August of 2023, the Town of Oberlin began using photo enforcement for speeding violations. Our radar gun is manned by a post-certified officer. There are signs posted on the side of the road stating photo enforcement. These signs must be set up a minimum of 250 feet prior to the officer’s locations but not more than 500 feet from the officer. This radar gun is attached to a video recording device which gives a clear image of the vehicle and the license plate attached to the vehicle. Once a citation is issued is processed through our system to be mailed to the recipient. The owner of the vehicle is issued this citation and it can be brought to city court, paid online or paid in person at city hall. There are processing fees attached to this from the company that we use to process our citations. This is a common practice as with all entities we use a company that allows us to track the citations and payments received. The town is currently employing one officer to man this detail.

This process allows our local police staff to maintain their patrol duties in other areas during this time. However, this does not prevent our local police officers from issuing citations as they deem necessary.

The funds that are collected from this will primarily be used towards developing a fund for matching funds which is often a requirement of large grant opportunities. The Town believes this will lead to the improvement of roads and other infrastructure.

We have seen a drastic reduction in the number of speeding violations on a daily basis since implementation of this process. During the 7-day speed study conducted by Emergent Enforcement Solutions, we saw that there were 600-800 speeding violations per day on our stretch of Highway 165. We are now seeing approximately 100 or less per day. This reduction will significantly make our Town a safer place to drive.

