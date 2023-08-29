Lake Charles Lease Area sells for over $5 million in offshore wind energy auction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A lease area of 102,480 acres offshore of Lake Charles was sold in the first-ever offshore wind energy auction in the Gulf of Mexico region held by the U.S. Department of Interior.

After two rounds of bidding, RWE Offshore US Gulf, LLC purchased the area for $5.6 million, according to the Department of Interior. This was the only sale in the auction, as two other offshore areas in Galveston, Texas did not sell.

DOI said the Lake Charles Lease Area has the potential to generate approximately 1.24 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity and power nearly 435,400 homes with clean, renewable energy.

RWE received the following bidding credits:

A credit equal to 20 percent of the cash bid to bidders who commit to supporting workforce training programs and developing a domestic supply chain for the offshore wind energy industry.

A credit equal to 10 percent of the cash bid to bidders for establishing and contributing to a fisheries compensatory mitigation fund or contributing to an existing fund to mitigate potential negative impacts to commercial and for-hire recreational fisheries caused by offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico.

DOI said these bidding credits will result in over $860,000 in investments for workforce training and a domestic supply chain and more than $430,000 for fisheries compensatory mitigation.

