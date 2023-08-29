Hurricane Idalia set to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, could strengthen to a major hurricane

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Idalia is now a hurricane, and could rapidly intensify as it moves north over very warm waters. Idalia has been steadily making it’s way north, and as of the 4:00 AM advisory was about 85 miles north of the western tip of Cuba.

Hurricane Idalia (KPLC)

All of the computer models are in agreement that Idalia will move northward over the next 24 hours as it parallels the west coast of Florida. Then as an upper level trough of low pressure pushes farther south over Southwest Louisiana Idalia will be pushed more northeast and eastward. The timing of this turn is critical and could drastically change where it makes landfall, especially if the turn occurs as before Idalia gets north of the Tampa area. The consensus of the models still call for a landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida where there is drastically less population than farther south. However this region is susceptible to severe storm surge flooding due to the waters of Apalachee Bay being very shallow.

Regardless of where Idalia goes it will have no direct impacts on our weather in Southwest Louisiana. However it will help to pull a cold front through and that will bring lower humidity to our area for Wednesday and Thursday. This would normally be good, but this will add to the already high fire danger.

Hurricane Idalia (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Franklin is still gaining strength and is the first major hurricane of the season; and it could make a run to near category 5 strength! Fortunately, it is expected to stay over open water as it moves off to the northeast. Likely passing between the eastern United States and Bermuda, though some impacts are possible on the island.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

We are watching at least one more area off the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to move off the coast in the next day or two, it could develop as it moves northwestward. Additionally, there is a small disturbance in the upper central Atlantic, but conditions are expected to become less favorable for it’s development.

