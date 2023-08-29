First Alert Forecast: A little more rain possible today, but dry air moving in will keep fire danger elevated

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Closer to normal summertime weather will linger in SWLA for another day, but dry air is slowly filtering in.

A trough of upper level low pressure has been pushing south into our area behind a weak cold front now situated mostly over the gulf. This is along with the upper low is producing the scattered showers we saw Monday and will see a few more of Tuesday. A northerly wind shift behind the front is steadily bringing drier air into the area, giving areas further to the north a smaller chance for those afternoon showers. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are still possible, but the best chances will be mainly south of I-10.

Scattered showers still possible to the south today as dry air moves in (KPLC)

While the rain has been a nice reprieve for our temperatures, it hasn’t been enough to be a drought buster. So unfortunately the fire risk remains high, especially with more dry air on the way. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road.

Wednesday through Friday will see the humidity levels much lower thanks to the drier air, which means morning low temperatures will be lower. But the dry air is a big fire danger and makes fire more likely, even despite the recent rain. And dry air heats up much quicker so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again, especially north of I-10.

Dry air will move into our area and winds could pick up some Wednesday with Idalia making landfall in Florida (KPLC)

By the weekend the dry air should be replaced by more humid air and that should allow a few isolated showers to return on a daily basis. Still a lot of uncertainty on that part of the forecast, so if you are making outdoor plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend continue to monitor our forecast for updates.

As far as the tropics, Idalia will make landfall in Florida Wednesday, but poses no threat to SWLA. For more on that head over to our hurricane page, click here

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

