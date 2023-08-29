First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Idalia is strengthening and set to make landfall in Florida early Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen and looks posed to become a major hurricane before landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida early Wednesday.

All of the computer models are in agreement that Idalia will move northward as it parallels the west coast of Florida. Then as an upper level trough of low pressure pushes farther south over Southwest Louisiana Idalia will be pushed more northeast and eastward. The consensus of the models still call for a landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida where there is drastically less population than farther south. However this region is very susceptible to severe storm surge flooding due to the waters of Apalachee Bay being very shallow. Storm surge flooding is likely to occur to a lesser degree as far south as Fort Myers, this is due to shallow shelf waters offshore and the bays and harbors will be aligned with southwesterly winds behind the storm. The west coast of Florida has a very slow slope to the ocean floor, very similar to our area here in Southwest Louisiana, and this is why we are prone to major surges too.

Regardless of where Idalia goes it will have no direct impacts on our weather in Southwest Louisiana. However it helped to pull a cold front through Tuesday and that brought lower humidity to our area which will remain through Thursday. This would normally be good, but this will add to the already high fire danger.

Hurricane Franklin (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Franklin is still slowly weakening as it moves north and then turns eastward; it pass between the eastern United States and Bermuda, though some impacts are possible on the island.

Other areas to watch (KPLC)

We are watching at least one more area off the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to move off the coast in the next day or two, it could develop as it moves northwestward. Additionally, there is tropical depression 11 in the upper central Atlantic, but conditions are expected to become less favorable for it’s development.

