First Alert Forecast: Drier weather is in place across SWLA, fire danger still very high

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you were outside at all Tuesday you may have notice that it was less humid and breezy too. Both of these conditions add to the already high fire danger.

A trough of upper level low pressure is pushing south into our area and this pushed a weak cold front into SWLA. This along with the upper low is still producing rain well east of our area.

Wednesday through Friday will see the humidity levels much lower which means morning low temperatures will be lower. But the dry air is a big fire danger and makes fire more likely, even despite the recent rain. And dry air heats up much quicker so afternoon highs may flirt with 100 again, especially north of I-10. Morning lows could reach the upper 60s to low 70s the next few mornings. While afternoon highs will climb to the upper 90s.

By the weekend the dry air should be replaced by more humid air and that should allow a few isolated showers to return on a daily basis. Still a lot of details to work out on that part of the forecast, so if you are making outdoor plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend continue to monitor our forecast for updates.

Idalia will make landfall in Florida Wednesday, but poses no threat to SWLA. For more on that head over to our hurricane page, click here

