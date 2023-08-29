Firefighters warn recent rain does not limit fire dangers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some rain in the forecast may have seemed like a sign of relief, but local firefighters warn fire danger is far from over.

While many might want to let their guard down, firefighters want to remind the public a burn ban is still in effect, and the potential for fires is still high amid extreme temperatures and dry conditions.

“A thunderstorm came right over our main station,” Ward 6 Fire Chief Todd Parker said. “Our outlying stations two or three miles away have not received any rain. The conditions there are still perfect for wildfires.”

Parker said the current conditions and recent fire events are unlike anything his department has seen. He said rain can also produce wind and lightning, helping one area while starting fires somewhere else, which is something he said his department saw a few days ago.

“While we had a system build up just north of the DeQuincy area and to the east of the DeQuincy area, that system also produced lightning that outside of the rain area started producing new fires, and departments were scrambling trying to contain those,” Parker said.

Parker said a large system that will produce slow, soaking rain is what’s needed.

“The rainfall that came down a while ago, it goes into the treetops, and a lot of the ground level fuel underneath the canopy of trees is not wet, even though it has rained in that area,” Parker said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.