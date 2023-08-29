Church volunteers help aid first responders and wildfire victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - During these times of distress, churches from around Southwest Louisiana and beyond are donating their time to first responders and evacuees. Among the participating organizations is the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief Ministry.

“It is very fulfilling, we are here representing Jesus Christ, that’s the core of our ministry. And so doing this, being the hands and feet of Jesus, we are bringing hope, help, and healing to the community,” Mark Morelock, associate state director of the organization said.

Morelock tells 7NEWS since they began they have been able to prepare around 500 meals a day. They have had an overwhelming amount of support from the community and say that during each meal there are about 25 volunteers.

“We’re feeding Red Cross shelters in the area, the local EOC, firefighters, the sheriff’s office, and a couple other churches,” Morelock said.

He said that sometimes we forget about things like a hot shower, or home-cooked meal in times of stress, but knows how grounding these gestures can be during these times.

“The response has been, some of the meals like red beans and rice or chicken fingers, people are like man this is the best meal I’ve had in a couple of days,” Morelock said.

Jasmine Hoychick is a member of the church and shared how fulfilling volunteering has been for her.

“Meals bring comfort for a time, but when we get to pray, hear people’s struggles, hear what they’re afraid of, hear what they’ve lost, to me that’s most impactful,” Hoychick said.

She said she’s received so much support from churches not only in Southwest Louisiana but the entire country.

“Our community is so giving. So giving. I just had a church in Arizona reach out to us about sending stuff. This is beautiful to see how much people care in a time of crisis,” Hoychick said.

Both Jasmine and Mark express their sincerest gratitude to the volunteers and everyone who has made donations throughout the week.

To make a donation, CLICK HERE.

