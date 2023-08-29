Beauregard residents frustrated, after they say they were stopped from protecting homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a social media post many of you have been sharing. The post talks about residents in one Beauregard neighborhood who are angry they weren’t allowed to help protect their homes.

“The people of this area felt abandoned, and I can see where they felt that way,” Beauregard Parish resident Kerri Thibodeaux said.

Community members of Beauregard Parish are left frustrated as they said state troopers interfered with their efforts in trying to contain the wildfire on Graybow Road.

“So our goal is to protect the community right north of us which is three brand new builds in the homes over here and by doing that that’s when the containment happened and one is too many but we prevented many of others,” Peewee Morrow said.

Both Kerri Thibodaux and Peewee Morrow were on the frontlines as they assisted in containing the spread of the wildfire.

“We got here probably 1:30 Sunday morning. There was nothing but a bunch of Beauregard bandit brothers and that’s what it boiled down to,” Morrow said. “Local fire department had already been pulled out, I did have to go through two different roadblocks.”

Thibodeaux said she aided with medical assistance to those in need.

“I put together in a bag and was able to get a little more comfortable being on-site with the people who are actively working to contain the fire,” Thibodeaux said.

Along with residents aiding their community during the wildfire, Thibodeaux said she feels more resources should have been available.

“At that point, had we any resources from the state, available to us, it could have and would have been contained to its area,” Thibodeaux said.

They say during their efforts along with other community members, they were stopped. They explain that state troopers told citizens who brought their own tools to leave and were threatened with arrest if they did not.

James Anderson said safety of the community was the priority.

“Louisiana state troopers and other law-enforcement officers were out there assisting the various fire departments who were fighting that fire. The fire became immensely dangerous, it was what we were told was crowning. We were asked to get people out of there, so we did. We instructed people to leave, there were people there that were interfering with operation. They were bringing heavy equipment that was blocking the firefighter apparatus and it became a very dangerous situation and they needed to leave for their safety,” Anderson said.

Anderson said no arrests were made.

“We appreciate the concerns of the people of this community. We have troopers that are part of this community as well. We don’t want anyone’s property to be hurt, but by the same token, lives take president over property, so when the firefighters ask us to help evacuate the area, we’re going to assist in any way we can,” Anderson said.

