Arrest made after potentially threatening behavior towards Sulphur High reported

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that an arrest was made overnight by the Sheriff’s Office after potentially threatening behavior towards Sulphur High’s Main Campus was reported.

They say they are taking the situation seriously and authorities have fully investigated the incident.

They reiterate that the safety of students and staff is always their number one priority.

