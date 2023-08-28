Woods fire contained near Moreaux Road

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Fire District 3 responded to a woods fire burning near Moreaux Road between Bell City and Lacassine.

Fire crews began working to extinguish the flames on Sunday, Aug. 27, around 4 p.m.

The fire is contained, officials said. Ten acres burned over the course of nearly 24 hours.

Jeff Davis Fire District 3 was assisted by Lebleu, Iowa, Bell City and Jeff Davis District 5 fire departments.

29 firefighters were on the scene, officials said.

