Wildfire victims may be eligible for DSNAP benefits

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - DSNAP benefits may be available to those affected by the wildfires in Beauregard Parish.

If families were receiving SNAP benefits through the Dept. of Children and Family Services already, they may be eligible for SNAP replacement benefits if they have lost food because of fires or a power outage of 24 hours or more.

To request replacement of SNAP benefits, you must report the loss within 10 days of the food loss, complete this form and submit it to DCFS within 10 days after you report the loss of food, and provide the dollar amount of the food loss. For more information on how to apply for replacement SNAP benefits, CLICK HERE.

Affected residents who are not SNAP recipients can dial 211 to get information about resources and assistance in their area.

