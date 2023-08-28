50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wildfire victims may be eligible for DSNAP benefits

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - DSNAP benefits may be available to those affected by the wildfires in Beauregard Parish.

If families were receiving SNAP benefits through the Dept. of Children and Family Services already, they may be eligible for SNAP replacement benefits if they have lost food because of fires or a power outage of 24 hours or more.

To request replacement of SNAP benefits, you must report the loss within 10 days of the food loss, complete this form and submit it to DCFS within 10 days after you report the loss of food, and provide the dollar amount of the food loss. For more information on how to apply for replacement SNAP benefits, CLICK HERE.

Affected residents who are not SNAP recipients can dial 211 to get information about resources and assistance in their area.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Beauregard schools resume Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: One more day of possible rain, but the fire danger remains high
KPLC Live at Five
Tailei Qi
Report: Former LSU student “person of interest” in UNC shooting