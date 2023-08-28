WILDFIRE UPDATES: Crews continue to battle fires even with overnight rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we enter a second week of first responders working to contain wildfires amid hot and dry conditions across our area, we have the latest on what residents need to know.

Overnight Rain

Rain, it’s the sound everyone has been waiting to hear in Southwest Louisiana. Everyone is hoping that it brought a little bit of help to the first responders battling wildfires across our area.

Meteorologist Joseph Enk says the rain likely helped out a little and maybe makes a bit of difference in keeping new fires from popping up for a bit. Unfortunately, most areas got less than an inch of rain. So not enough to help drought conditions or lift any burn bans.

Without enough rain to alleviate the hot and dry conditions we are in, the wind remains an issue as gusts can carry ash and fire to different areas making them more difficult to contain. And even with the rain, this week’s thunderstorms present the risk of lightning starting new fires.

Evacuation Orders

As of Sunday afternoon, the mandatory evacuation order for the city limits of Merryville has been lifted. However, the areas northeast, and north of Merryville remain under that mandatory evacuation order.

All residents in the Singer area and north remain under evacuation orders. This area includes Fred Cloessner Road; Bob Cooley Road; Ira Cooley Road; John Bowman Road; the north end of Newlin Cemetery Road; Mitchell Loop; Kenneth Dunn Road; and Robert Slaydon Road.

Junction to Seth Cole and Seth Cole to Vigor Miers and Williams Road remain under a mandatory evacuation order.

A Voluntary evacuation order is still in place for the Hauser Road and Ragle Road areas north of Longville.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the Bancroft community.

All evacuation orders in Vernon Parish have been lifted.

Evacuee Info

The American Red Cross is set up at the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Shirley St., DeRidder, with some cots if people need to evacuate. For more information, call the church office at 337-463-4491.

Dry Creek Baptist Camp, 8237 La. 113, is taking in people who need to evacuate. They have lodging and meals. First responders can also go there to cool off, if need be. Call the camp if you have questions, 337-495-3222.

First Baptist Church on the east side of DeRidder is also serving as a shelter for those who need to evacuate.

The Beauregard Covered Arena is being evacuated and animals are being accepted at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, BPSO said.

The Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds will not be taking in animals as they are at full capacity. If you need to contact management call 337-396-7715 or 337-375-2028.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Animal Control has availability in their new facility if someone should need to house pets there. For more information, call 337-460-5511. The facility is located at 412 Bolivar Bishop Drive. You may also call if you need assistance with evacuating your pets.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office expressed to Singer and Merryville residents that if livestock wanders onto their property and they have the ability to safely keep them, they ask that they please do so and notify the sheriff’s office. Officials said it is likely they had to be “turned out” because of the fire.

Tiger Island

The Merryville Police Department says no homes or other structures were lost within the town limits. Though outside of Merryville, tens of thousands of acres have burned since the fire began nearly a week ago. Power is currently being restored.

Incident commanders say two dozers, seven engines, and over 40 firefighters, including a structure protection group, were working overnight to continue containing the fire.

At last word, the fire remains 50% contained.

Ragle Road

A fire on Ragle Road near Longville has been contained after flaring up again on Sunday, August 27.

The fire had originally been contained on Saturday.

No damage to any structures have been reported.

Westlake

There is no word of any damaged structures in Westlake after a woods fire ignited on Sunday in the area of Highway 379 near independence road.

At last word, the portion of the fire near Sasol was contained earlier in the evening. But another portion jumped J. Clovis Road due to strong winds. The Ward 6 Fire Department says the fire has been contained.

Road Closures

Highways 190, 389, 110, and 27 in Beauregard Parish are all open at this time.

Highway 171 from Leesville to Anacoco has reopened in Vernon Parish.

Schools

All Vernon Parish Schools will be open today, except for Simpson High School which is dealing with power outages.

The Beauregard Parish School board says all DeRidder Schools along with Merryville and Singer schools will be having virtual instruction today.

Water Shortage

The fires have damage water infrastructure in Singer, causing significant losses in water pressure and outages.

Officials are asking residents to use water only for necessary use, such as washing dishes and showering. Water districts are trying to keep water pressure up to fight the fires.

Meals

A Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief feeding unit is set up at the Beauregard Baptist Association (735 West Drive, DeRidder) and is providing meals for all first responders, linemen, forestry, evacuees at the Red Cross Center and they can deliver where needed for volunteers working the fires. Call the BBA office at 337-202-4043 for more information. Check back Friday for meal times.

The Church International - Rosepine has been providing meals for those affected by the fire and first responders in Beauregard and Vernon parishes. Follow the church page for updates for this meal outreach. Check back for future meal times.

The Market on Mahlon Street vendors have been feeding those impacted as well as first responders. Follow the market page to follow their meal updates.

Donations

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says Catholic Charities will be handling private donations of money and food along with distribution of food. They can be contacted at (337)419-4393.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has launched a Fire Relief Fund to support individuals and families who have been affected by the fires in Beauregard Parish. 100% of the proceeds will be directed to distributing these funds to the community and assisting firefighters. Donations can be made on their website HERE or by texting FIRESWLA to 40403.

The United Way is also working with any organization or company that wishes to make an in-kind donation to these communities. If you would like to make an in-kind donation you can fill out an online form HERE.

Elite Window Tinting is taking donations for first responders outside Stine’s on Nelson Road in Lake Charles.

Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe says they have all the supplies they’ll need for now but will let people know if they start to get low again.

Dewith Carrier State Representative District 32 is collecting donations of Liquid IV Hydration packets to distribute to first responders and volunteers in Beauregard Parish. If you can help, contact the district office at 318-335-0206 and arrangements will be made to pick up the donations.

New Step Outreach, DeRidder, has been making and distributing snack kits for first responders. Contact the organization for more information, 337-226-5602.

Water, Gatorade and non-perishable snacks for first responders can be dropped off at the Westside Fire Station in DeRidder, 102 Wilson Street. Firefighters will get it to the areas in need. This is to limit the traffic in and around the response area.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.