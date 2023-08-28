Tropical Storm Idalia set to strengthen as it approaches Florida by Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Idalia was strengthening Sunday night in the western Caribbean. As of the 1 AM advisory Monday, winds increased to 60 mph and was located about 150 miles south of the western tip of Cuba.

By late Monday, Idalia is expected to get a move on and head northward into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, indications remain that a big dip in the jet stream and a frontal boundary will move over the central Gulf early in the week, pushing Idalia northeastward closer to the Florida panhandle or peninsula. Fortunately, this poses no danger to SWLA at this time, but we’ll continue to watch it closely.

Tropical Storm Idalia (KPLC)

With very warm waters and wind shear that should at least be relaxed enough, Idalia has room to strengthen into a hurricane Monday evening as it nears the western tip of Cuba. Afterwards, it should continue strengthening before landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning as a category two hurricane or higher. Once again it poses no direct threat to SWLA, but as always we’ll keep you updated in case anything changes.

Tropical Storm Idalia (KPLC)

Though Idalia will remain to our east, we still will watch it closely for indirect impacts on our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, the weak cold front will likely bring a better coverage of showers and storms to SWLA. But this is where the position and strength of Idalia comes into play. If Idalia strengths more than forecast and/or ends up a bit further west, that would increase northerly winds on the backside of the system. The result would be an increased push drier air back to SWLA by Wednesday and a continuation of the fire danger. This is something we’ll watch closely over the coming days.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Franklin is still gaining strength and is on track to be the first major hurricane of the season. Fortunately, it is expected to stay over open water as it moves off to the northeast.

Hurricane Franklin (KPLC)

We are watching at least one more area off the coast of Africa as another tropical wave is expected to move over it, but chances are still less than 50% for the time being.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.