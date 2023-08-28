SWLA Arrest Report - August 27, 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 27, 2023.
Amanda Faye Phelps, 44, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Wayne Pence Jr., 44, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.
Kydarria Nachelle Williams, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Tremayne Lamar Hall, 32, Ferriday: Domestic abuse.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.