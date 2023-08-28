SWLA Arrest Report - August 26, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 26, 2023.

Jennifer Rose Brady, 32, Sulphur: Two counts of Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D..

Steven Jo Lyle Cook, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Justin Jwuan Paul, Thibodeaux, 27, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Daniel Key, 22, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; driving on the right side of the road, exceptions.

Travis Lee Cain, 33, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; hit-and-run driving; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Gannon Dean Richmond, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Daniel Jacob Hooper, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug.

Mark Christopher Ellis, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.