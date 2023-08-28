Significant amount of land burned in Merryville as crews continue to battle Tiger Island fire

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Tiger Island fire has been burning through Beauregard Parish for days, and now much is left charred. The fire burned through a significant amount of land in Merryville but Sheriff Mark Herford said it stayed out of town limits.

“At one point this fire was very close, about 3,500 feet from the town limits line. It was just a touch over half of a mile, and thankfully the wind switch which allowed the fire to go away from Merryville. So I’m sure that they’re going to be happy to go home and I’m gonna be happy for them to be home,” Herford said.

He said as these dry conditions continue, he wants to remind everyone how easily a fire can spark.

“The thing we’re really going to focus on is educating, not just Merryville, but the entire parish. Under these conditions we’re looking at battling fires until we get some significant rain, so there’s an education piece in there that we want to educate people how easily these fires can be started,” he said.

As for those fighting the wildfires, many are helping by serving them meals.

Demp Suchanek with Performance Contractors Inc. said they are happy to give back as first responders have been working endlessly.

“Give them guys a little motivation, going to hook them up with some lunch here in a little while, giving back just a little of what they have given us, they have been at it close to 72 hours some of them, and it’s nice for us to be able to come out here and give them something,” Suchanek said.

As crews continue to battle fires, Herford said they are still in the process of assessing the damage to homes.

“We have to go to each one and search to make sure we haven’t received any missing person reports, but we are still obligated to go and check, put eyes on it. We’re also bringing K-9s,” Herford said. “The problem that we’re having with that is right now some of those seams are still too hot for the dogs to work, but the ones that have cooled off enough for us to get there and get into them and let the dogs work we’re working on that as we speak.”

As for new information, Herford said a specialized wildfire group will now take control of the Tiger Island fire.

“A specialized wildfire group took control and the big fire was handed over from the state to the federal government, the parish has been under a federal disaster decree since last week, effective today, the federal team will be coming in and taking over day to day operation and trying to manage the big fire,” Herford said.

The evacuation order for Merryville has been lifted, but the statewide burn ban still remains in effect.

