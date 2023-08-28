Saints fall in final preseason game to Texans, 17-13

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the final preseason game of the 2023 season, the Saints lose to the Texans, 17-13.

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud started for the Texans at quarterback. He was 2-for-4 with 16 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter.

Tight end Jimmy Graham caught the Saints only touchdown of the night. It was Graham’s first touchdown as a Saint since December 21, 2014 against the Falcons.

THAT'S JIMMY GRAHAM.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/GP7yCgGrXY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 28, 2023

Saints kicker Blake Grupe kicked a 38-yard field goal to tie the game up at 10 in the third quarter. The Texans took the lead back with a Mike Boone 11-yard rushing touchdown.

The Saints finish the preseason with a 2-1 record. Head coach Dennis Allen and his staff now have to cut the roster down to just 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

