Saints fall in final preseason game to Texans, 17-13

Saints finish the preseason with a 2-1 record.
New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive...
New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the final preseason game of the 2023 season, the Saints lose to the Texans, 17-13.

No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud started for the Texans at quarterback. He was 2-for-4 with 16 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter.

Tight end Jimmy Graham caught the Saints only touchdown of the night. It was Graham’s first touchdown as a Saint since December 21, 2014 against the Falcons.

Saints kicker Blake Grupe kicked a 38-yard field goal to tie the game up at 10 in the third quarter. The Texans took the lead back with a Mike Boone 11-yard rushing touchdown.

The Saints finish the preseason with a 2-1 record. Head coach Dennis Allen and his staff now have to cut the roster down to just 53 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

